Roof structure of five-storey building collapses, several vehicles damaged

KUALA LUMPUR: Several vehicles were damaged after part of the roof structure of a five-storey building in Jalan Kuchai Lama here, collapsed last night.

A spokesman of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, when contacted, said that the incident, which occurred at about 10.30 pm, however, did not involve any casualties.

Meanwhile, Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said checks had been carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department on every floor of the building and confirmed that no victims were involved.

“Currently, the premises is closed as a safety measure and the Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the collapse,” he said.

Recordings of the incident went viral on Facebook.

Amihizam said that based on an initial investigation and survey by Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) Building and Infrastructure Planning team and Kumpulan IKRAM Sdn Bhd, the fourth floor of the office building was unsafe and prone to collapse.

“Therefore, tenants on the first, second and third floors have been asked to move out in stages,” he said.

Meantime, the building manager, Emily Sim, 51, said owners of the damaged vehicles can claim compensation from the building management’s business insurance.

“For faster process, they can also use their own insurance policy and claim for impact damage so that they need not wait too long,” she said. - Bernama