Rooting for an impressive voter turnout

AT age 18, we were not political, and this is an understatement. It was 1980.

I was brought into the Umno Derga football team in Alor Star. Mohamad Yusof Ismail, was elected president of Persatuan Islam Kolej Sultan Abdul Hamid, and I, secretary, by a show of hands.

Perisko as it was known, had more than 1,000 members. So at age 18 and 19, I was focusing on organising the Umno Derga’s attacks in Kedah Football Association’s Division Three football matches, and, yes we took the Perisko role fairly seriously.

One Friday a year later, we greeted a new prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, at Masjid Zahir. I have recounted the moment countless times. This Saturday when I journey home to vote at, yes, Kolej Sultan Abdul Hamid, the nation is banking on an impressive turnout among the youngest segments of voters. This general election shall feature, for the first time, voters aged 18 to 20.

Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman, who headed the Electoral Reforms Committee (ERC) told me in an interview at the tail-end of the ERC’s two-year work in 2020, that countries that had gone with the automatic voter registration, experienced a lower voter turnout at the point of its introduction.

Ab Rashid was looking at a 50% participation at the 15th general election. Now that the Johor state elections, held earlier this year, saw a 58% turnout, I asked Ab Rashid this week if he was reviewing this outlook.

Ab Rashid said his big worry is the 5.5 million outstation voters and that the system had not devised newer modes for them to vote.

“I still maintain that the estimated turnout of voters would not go beyond 55%.”

A mighty challenge indeed for influencers, activists, politicians and, yes for journalists to offer the most persuasive arguments to push for a massive voter participation.

Quick analysis

Malaysians in my age-group are not going to participate in too many electoral process from now on. This is a precious opportunity to offer our little plea to politicians.

Casting your vote is about transmitting an idea. That is a powerful motivation. It is a given that there are other reasons to vote, ranging from protesting against something or someone, or, showering your chosen political persuasions or leader with undiminished love.

Those Malaysians duelling in their little WhatsApp groups are not known to amend their political thoughts. There is also, frightfully, those racialist sentiments. Sad, this.

We are not at all in a combustible racial equation. The Malay-bumiputra composition is inching towards 70%, a situation that should inspire lots of compassion and understanding.

The simple truth is from now on, the tone and depth of the political conversations shall be increasingly decided by the young. As a largely independent segment, they have the numbers, the energy and the future.

We must applaud, therefore, the dual introduction of the Automatic Voter Registration and Undi18 of lowering voting age from 21 to 18. Unlike us older Malaysians, the young shall benefit from an early start to the affairs of the nation.

They may decide to form their own political parties. Already, one has popped up. They may choose to change their allegiance at some point. It is their call . They will surely get into policies. They are going to ask the big questions. Perhaps in our lifetime, we should try to add a bit more content and deliver the nudges.

The best starting point is to convince the youngest segments to vote. That they should be electing the best brains and the most hardworking individuals. Their vote for their chosen candidate serves as a powerful motivation to the favoured party. Their candidate and party may not win the seat but an increased vote-count would serve as a push to do more.

Will there be a big turnout?

A young parent in Gombak offered a viable argument to suggest a “favourable” turnout. He told me a vast percentage of Malaysians are on social media and they will not want to miss this moment of fame, of sharing their photos on polling day.

We must believe that things shall improve and that we are in a transition. This is a phase where “parental guidance” shall help boost turnout. Fathers who are deep into political conversations in their WhatsApp groups, are likely to offer strong views on the voting preference of their children.

One father told his children they were expected to listen to his political arguments for this general election only; they are free to decide in subsequent elections. I asked one father the size of his vote-bank. “Fourteen.” And, I am sort of accustomed to his thought process and, hence, the beneficiary of the 14 votes.

Another family leader is making sure that his “subjects” return to the party of his choice, having made an exception in May 2018. I think I know the party that shall benefit from this stance. Still, some fathers are telling me their children will listen to their friends instead.

Fast learners

It is a given that young Malaysians are learning at a rate unimaginable 40 years ago. This early start in the electoral process shall prove to be a booster. Ideas and ideals shall increasingly fill up the political space.

The writer is former Group Editor of New Straits Times. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com