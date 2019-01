PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) had decided to deregister MyPPP, as the two factions within the organisation continue to claim to be the rightful leaders of the now defunct party.

In a letter signed by the head of RoS, Masyati Abang Ibrahim, which was sent to both sides, the RoS said MyPPP was de-registered as of today.

The party has been at war since one faction had decided to sack its president, Tan Sri M. Kayveas, and appointed Datuk Seri Maglin D’Cruz as the new head.

Kayveas continues to dispute this and claims that he is the rightful president and that the sacking was illegal.

Kayveas leads a faction that claims the party is now independent, while the other faction led by Maglin claims that MyPPP is still a BN-friendly party.

“I am positive the decision by the registrar is wrong as RoS was totally confused. I feel the positive take on this is Kayveas cannot claim to be president. Whereas we, the legitimate Supreme Council, have a fair chance to be heard with minister and the courts,“ deputy secretary-general Datuk Simon Sabapathy, who supports Maglin, told theSun.

Simon said if this case goes to court for a judicial review, he is positive the outcome would favour his faction, as all their arguments reveals that proper procedures were taken in order to sack Kayveas.