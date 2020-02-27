RoS still considering application by GBS to be registered

PUTRAJAYA: The application by Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) to be registered is still under consideration by the Registrar of Societies Malaysia (RoS).

As such, no one is allowed to organise or take part in any activity on behalf of GBS, and this includes the use of its logo, emblem or symbol, until the coalition is registered under the Societies Act 1966, the RoS said in a statement issued today, explaining that this was in accordance with section 6 of the Act.

The RoS also stressed that organisers, the media and the public should not use the GBS logo, emblem or symbol until the coalition is duly registered.

The formation of GBS which was announced in October 2018, comprises the coalition of four political parties comprising PBS, STAR, PBRS and Umno. - Bernama