PUTRAJAYA: Roselindawati Abdul Rahman has been appointed the new Information director-general effective yesterday.

Roselindawati, 58, is the first woman to hold the position since the establishment of the department in 1945. She has extensive experience in public relations and strategic communications, said the department in a statement here today.

She holds a Master’s degree in Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Mass Media from Temple University Philadelphia in the United States.

Roselindawati started her career as a public relations officer at the Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry in 1986.

She was the director of the department’s Psywar and Management Issues Division, secretary of the Media Coordination Division at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM), deputy head of Corporate Communications at the Prime Minister’s Department and secretary of the Strategic Communications Division at KKMM, before holding the position of deputy director-general (Strategic Communications) at the department last year. — Bernama