Roslan appointed as MOTAC sec-gen effective today

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy secretary-general (management services), Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman, has been appointed as the secretary-general of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) effective today.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said Roslan has vast experience in various fields, including planning and administration, as well as bilateral relations.

He has also served as Malaysia’s ambassador to several countries.

“With his experience and credibility, I am confident he will be able to carry out the ministry’s mission to empower the tourism and culture industry’s inclusive ecosystem,” he said.

Roslan, 58, who has a Bachelor of Education (Hons) in TESL from the University of Exeter, United Kingdom, joined the civil service as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1995. - Bernama