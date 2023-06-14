Rosmah applies for temporary release of passport to go to S’pore

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has once again filed an application for temporary release of her passport to enable her to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib and her family.

Rosmah filed the notice of motion on June 2 through Messrs Akberdin & Co, to enable her to travel abroad for four weeks from June 6 to July 7.

In the notice, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak applied for the return of the passport to enable her to visit her daughter who now resides in Singapore after marrying a Kazakh, Daniyar Kessikbayev.

The passport will be returned to the court immediately or within one week upon her return.

On Oct 15, 2021, the court granted Rosmah temporary custody of her passport for her to visit her daughter in Singapore, as she was expected to give birth to her second child and to visit one of her grandchildren who was not well on March 21.

Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who confirmed the filing of the application said that it would be heard in the Court of Appeal tomorrow.

On Sept 1 last year, the Kuala Lumpur then High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan (now Court of Appeal judge) found Rosmah guilty of three corruption charges involving RM1.25 billion in connection with a hybrid solar project for schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on each charge to be served concurrently, which means she will only serve 10 years in jail. She was also fined RM970 million, in default 30 years in jail.

The High Court, however, granted Rosmah a stay of execution of the prison sentence and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah’s appeal against her conviction, 10 years imprisonment and RM970 million fine for corruption involving the hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak is fixed for hearing at the Court of Appeal for four days beginning July 11. - Bernama