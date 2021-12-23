Rosmah: “Can I advise you something” audio recording untrue

PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) has distanced herself from the alleged “can I advise you something” audio recording as not true and “utter rubbish”, Malaysiakini reports.

The infamous audio recording where a voice that sounded like hers was heard ticking off another person who sounded like her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The wife of the former prime minister was replying to a cross-examination by DPP Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram during today’s corruption trial against her.

The prosecutor was questioning Rosmah in relation to her graft trial linked to the solar hybrid energy project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The audio recording in question was the one revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corrupt Commission during a press conference in 2020.