Rosmah decides against calling Najib as her witness

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will not be taking the stand as a defence witness in his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial linked to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy project, Malaysiakini reports.

It was reported that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s lawyers decided at the eleventh hour not to call the former prime minister as their witness.

Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh informed the Kuala Lumpur High Court that they decided yesterday as the former prime minister’s testimony would merely be “corroborative” in nature.

It was previously reported that Rosmah’s lawyers initially sought to call her husband Najib to testify in the defence stage of her corruption trial linked to the project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution had no issues with the defence’s decision not to call Najib as it was their prerogative to do so.

Rosmah, 70, was ordered to enter her defence against three corruption charges on Feb 18 last year.

She is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to help the company secure a RM1.25 billion project to supply solar hybrid energy to rural schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving a total of RM6.5 million to ensure the company got the project.