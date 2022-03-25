Rosmah denies having received nor possessed pink diamond necklace: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) today reiterated that she had neither received nor possessed the US$23 million necklace with a large pink diamond created by prestigious New York jeweller Lorraine Schwartz.

A press release issued by her legal counsels Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, Rajivan Nambiar and Reza Rahim today, said Rosmah, 70, had no knowledge of the invoice produced and shown to the jury in the ongoing trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa, linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in the United States.

“We are instructed that our client and her husband Datuk Seri Najib Razak did not at any time demand, request or show intent to purchase the luxury jewellery.

“At all material times, our client and her husband only knew that a UAE prince namely Sheikh Mansour Zayed had wanted to give as a gift a pink diamond necklace to our client. Similarly, the value of the said necklace was never made known to our client and/or her husband,” the statement said.

According to the statement, it is pertinent to note that their client had never received the pink diamond necklace and this is evident as despite being subjected to several raids by the authorities the pink diamond necklace was never found to be in possession of their client.

“Our client states that the sensationalising of this issue is another scurrilous attempt to defame our client and her husband politically,” it said.

The statement said their client also has no knowledge of the invoice produced and shown to the jury in the Roger Ng trial and in any event, the client takes the position that the production of the invoice per se does not amount to any form of conclusive evidence implicating them in the purchase of the pink diamond necklace. — Bernama