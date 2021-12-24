Rosmah denies using former aide to receive RM6.5 million bribes

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) testified at the High Court here today that she never asked her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor to negotiate on her behalf to receive bribes of RM6.5 million linked to a hybrid solar project in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 70, said that she would have sought help from her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who was prime minister at the time, if she had wanted to do so.

“I never asked him (Rizal) to negotiate on my behalf. As far as I’m concerned, he is just a staff.

“If I wanted to do so (receive a bribe), why do I have to go through Rizal, I’ve got a husband who sleeps with me. I cannot tell him to do it? Whether he (Najib) agrees or not, that is up to him.

“I have never used him (Rizal), that is untrue. Why would I use him, I have my husband. Who is Rizal Mansor,” she said during a re-examination by her lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader at her defence proceeding against three corruption charges involving a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She, however, stated that her husband had repeatedly warned her to not be involved in business matters with any contractors.

“Datuk Najib told me, you are just a wife to me. If they (contractors) need something, they need to meet with him. He (Najib) said, ‘This is my area, you just buat kebajikan’.

“Datuk Najib is soft-spoken, he has never shouted (at me). He talks to me very nicely. But I know what he means,” she testified.

Rosmah also said that several individuals had implicated her and turned her into a scapegoat and conspired against her, her family and intended to humiliate her husband, Najib.

Replying to Akberdin’s question, she clarified that the individuals were Rizal, former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, former Education Ministry secretaries-general Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad and Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad, as well as Jepak Holdings Sdn managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

Rosmah said Mahdzir had abused his position and alleged that he (Mahdzir) had sought money from Saidi before.

“Madinah had breached legal convention in providing the tender (to Jepak) and he requested that the offer letter be issued before he retired.

“Alias meanwhile violated procedures and the law in awarding the Education Ministry contract to Jepak. Rizal was the one who admitted in court to receiving RM500,000 and was freed by the court while no action has been taken against Saidi, who lied and paid Rizal,” she said, adding that they were the ones who should be prosecuted for the crimes.

Rosmah also said that Rizal’s testimony in court was untrue.

“He (Rizal) is a liar and that is the only way to save himself, by becoming a Crown witness for the prosecution. I only met the two individuals (Saidi and his business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah) less than two minutes, but I’m the one being charged,” she added.

Rosmah had been ordered to enter her defence against three charges by the High Court on Feb 16 after the court found that the prosecution had established a prima facie against her.

She is facing one charge of soliciting a bribe of RM187.5 million and two charges of receiving bribes of RM6.5 million from Saidi through Rizal as gratification for assisting Jepak Holdings obtain a hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiations.

The trial in front of Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues Jan 10. — Bernama