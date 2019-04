PUTRAJAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will face another round of graft charges tomorrow over the RM1.25 billion Sarawak solar panel project.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today that Rosmah was detained at 1.45pm today after being summoned earlier to facilitate the paperwork for the charging process at the Sessions Court this morning.

The commission said Rosmah was freed on bail later. An order to charge her for the offence under Section 16a(A) of the MACC Act was received from the Attorney-General Chambers.

It will the second time for Rosmah, 68, to be hauled up to face graft charges in court over the hybrid project that was meant for 369 schools in Sarawak.

On Nov 15 last year, she was arrested by the MACC and held overnight before being charged on two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and accepting bribes amounting to RM1.5 million.

The sum was allegedly an inducement for Rosmah to help a company secure project tender. She was freed after being given bail at RM1 million in one surety.

On the same day, her former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, 44, was also charged with four counts of soliciting and accepting RM5.5 million in kickback involving the same project.

About six weeks earlier on Oct 3, she was arrested by the MACC and spent a night in the commission’s lock-up before being charged the following day with 17 counts of money-laundering and tax evasion involving RM7 million she allegedly received between 2013 and 2017.

She was released on a RM2 million bail with two sureties.