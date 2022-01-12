Rosmah files new application to recuse judge from hearing money laundering case

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) has filed a new application to recuse High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from presiding over her money laundering and tax evasion trial.

This is the second time the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak filed the application after Mohamed Zaini - who is also the same judge in Rosmah’s solar hybrid trial - had rejected Rosmah’s application to recuse himself from hearing the trial on Dec 14.

Rosmah’s counsel Reza Rahim informed the court that the latest recusal application was filed yesterday at 5 pm.

“The latest recusal application is based on new grounds,“ he said during the proceedings before justice Mohamed Zaini today.

Today’s proceeding was fixed to hear Rosmah’s application to stay the trial of the money laundering and tax evasion case, pending disposal of her appeal to the Court of Appeal to recuse the judge.

Meanwhile, Rosmah’s other defence counsel, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent informed the court that they will be filing a fresh application to disqualify former federal court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from acting as senior deputy public prosecutor in the case.

Geethan said the defence team made the decision to file the disqualification application after receiving a copy of Sri Ram’s appointment letter (fiat) during proceedings today.

“We take the position that if this fiat was general in nature, then well and good, but it specifically mentions he (Sri Ram) only be given authority to prosecute in two cases (two files collectively referring to the solar corruption case) against my client.

“The (money laundering and tax evasion) case before your lordship today was not spelt out here,” Geethan said.

However, Sri Ram said the prosecution would be objecting to Rosmah’s application to disqualify him.

Sri Ram said his fiat by the Attorney-General’s Chambers under Section 376 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code had given him wide-ranging powers to prosecute any case.

“If it was the same accused, on the same grounds, therefore it is an abuse,” he said adding that Rosmah’s previous attempt to disqualify him as a prosecutor in the solar hybrid case was already dismissed by judge Mohamed Zaini and the decision was affirmed by the Court of Appeal on Dec 6, last year.

However, Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, who also represents Rosmah, objected to Sri Ram’s use of the word ‘abuse’ and said Sri Ram should not be using the word.

“The fact is, the appeal (on the first application to disqualify Sri Ram in the solar hybrid case) is now fixed for hearing at the Federal Court and he (Sri Ram) shouldn’t use the word abuse because these are issues of law that my client should be allowed to take up, rightly or wrongly. My client is entitled to her day in court for the matter to be heard afresh,” said Firoz.

Justice Mohamed Zaini then fixed Jan 24 to hear all the applications by Rosmah.

Rosmah is facing 12 money laundering charges involving RM7,097,750 and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN at Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018. — Bernama