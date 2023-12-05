Rosmah files representation to drop AMLA charges, trial vacated

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s (pix) money laundering and tax evasion trial at the High Court here today has been vacated following her representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to drop the charges.

Judge K. Muniandy adjourned the first day of trial after Rosmah’s counsel Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent told the court that the defence filed a letter of representation on May 3 to the AGC.

“In the letter, we have raised certain facts from Rosmah’s previous trial involving the solar project where she was convicted. Therefore, the defence seeks for the adjournment of today’s trial,” the lawyer said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the court that they received the letter on the said date.

He said the prosecution needed at least two months to decide on the matter as the defence had raised serious legal issues in the representation.

“I have yet to set an appointment with the Attorney General (AG) for my superiors to brief him about the content of the representation.

“The defence had raised several new facts and issues...I need to do research and prepare a new write up to properly brief my superior.

“Due to the complexity of the issue in the letter, I need at least two months to get everything done,“ he said, adding that the prosecution had no objection to vacate the trial.

Judge Muniandy fixed Aug 24 for the next hearing and vacated the previous dates on June 28, 30, July on 6,7,28, 31 and Aug 1, 2 and 11.

“If the representation is accepted, please inform the court,” he said.

Rosmah, 71, is facing 12 money laundering charges, involving RM7,097,750, and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak allegedly committed the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

On Sept 1, 2022, the High Court here sentenced Rosmah to 10 years in prison and a fine of RM970 million after convicting her of three charges of corruption related to the solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The court also ordered Rosmah to be imprisoned for 30 years if she failed to pay the fine.

The High Court however, granted her a stay of execution for the imprisonment term and fine pending her appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal set four days, from July 11 to 14 to hear Rosmah’s appeal. -Bernama