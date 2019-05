KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has to declare her property acquisitions after she failed to set aside a prosecution notice requiring her to declare assets from Jan 1, 2009, until Dec 31, 2017.

In dismissing Rosmah’s application, Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said he accepted the prosecution’s argument that Section 49(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, was pertaining to its power of investigation.

The judge said the purpose of the section was to assist the prosecution in identifying assets belonging to a person suspected of money laundering.

“This, therefore, negates the applicant’s (Rosmah) fear of having to disclose her defence or that the information obtained may be used against her in respect of these charges.

“The applicant’s argument that she would be precluded from a right to a fair trial is therefore speculative and unmeritorious,” the judge said.

The judge said Rosmah claim to a right to silence and privilege against self-incrimination was a right that will be accorded to her during a trial.

“I would again take solace with the prosecution’s repeated assurance that the investigation process here has no bearing with the 17 chargers currently faced by the applicant.

“I also concur with the prosecution’s argument that the right to remain silent and the privilege against self-incrimination are not constitutionality guaranteed rights,” the judge said.

Rosmah’s lawyer Mohamed Reza Rahim applied for a stay of the ruling as the defence would file an appeal over the decision.

However, Justice Mohamed Zaini ordered the defence to file a written application of the stay.

Former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who was appointed as senior deputy public prosecutor, lead the prosecution team.

Rosmah, 67, who was not present in court today, was also represented by lawyers Manjeet Singh Dhillon, N. Rajivan and Datuk K. Kumaraendran. - Bernama