Rosmah: I was not the first PM wife to use “First Lady of M’sia”

PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has denied the accusations that she was the only one who had proclaimed herself as the first lady of Malaysia, Malaysiakini reports.

She reportedly described the claim that she was the first to use the title as defamatory.

The wife of the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, added that she found out that the wives of previous prime ministers had also been referred to as first ladies in various publications.

She said publications had described Tun Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Tun Endon Mahmood Ambak, the wife and late wife of former premiers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, as First Ladies of Malaysia.

Rosmah also added that the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah had been referred to as the first lady of Malaysia in a publication by the Malaysia branch of the Royal Asiatic Society.

Tun Rahah was the wife of Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

Rosmah, has taken to the stand testifying under oath after being ordered to enter her defence against charges of soliciting RM187.5 million from Jepak Holdings.

She is accused of soliciting the bribe to help the company secure the project to supply solar energy to rural schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving RM6.5 million to ensure the company got the project.