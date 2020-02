KUALA LUMPUR: Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) told the High Court here yesterday that he was contacted by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor about the hybrid solar power for rural schools in Sarawak project.

Mahdzir, 59, said Rizal had questioned why the Education Ministry only awarded the pioneer project to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd whereas then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had ordered the cancellation of the old diesel genset system, to be replaced with the new “Jepak hybrid solar project”.

“Datuk Rizal also told me that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak made the decision and ‘Ma’am’ also knew about the Jepak hybrid solar. He (Rizal) had asked me why there was a need for other requirements.

“I told Rizal that it was a decision by the Education Technical Committee and I only agreed with their decision,” he said when reading out his witness statement during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Idham Abdul Ghani.

Mahdzir said he knew that “ma’am” referred to Rosmah and that Rizal was calling on her behalf.

Earlier, the former minister told the High Court that Najib had directed the Education Ministry to implement the hybrid solar power project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak to replace the existing diesel genset project.

Mahdzir said Jepak’s managing director Saidi Abang Samsudi had met him in 2015 to discuss his company’s plan to introduce a hybrid solar system to generate power.

“I was under the assumption that Saidi wanted to take over the entire diesel genset project with my help, however, I rejected his proposal as the ministry was still bound by the existing contracts. At that time, Saidi agreed with me.

“However, on Dec 23, 2015, I received an order from Najib to implement the Jepak hybrid solar project via a written note which read ‘Bersetuju dilaksanakan sistem baru ini dan batalkan sistem lama (Agree that the new system be implemented and the old one cancelled),” he said.

According to Mahdzir, the old system referred to the diesel genset project while the new system was the hybrid solar project proposed by Jepak with an operating cost of RM1.25 billion.

“Between December 2015 and May 31, 2016, Saidi had frequently asked me to expedite the project and award it to Jepak,” he said.

Mahdzir said after April 2016, Saidi’s business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah had pushed him to award the project to Jepak and to just abide by the prime minister’s instruction without going through the technical process.

“I told Saidi and Rayyan that the ministry had a plan to connect schools in Sarawak to the electricity grid and sudden cancellation of the project would bring legal and financial impacts to the ministry,” he said.

Mahdzir said they were unhappy with that as it would reduce the number of schools from hybrid solar project.

Rosmah, 68, claimed trial to a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, for projects to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places in Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra, at her house in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between Jan 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

The hearing before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues next Monday. — Bernama