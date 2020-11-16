Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial postponed to Dec 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case at the High Court, involving the case on tender for the supply and installation of solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak, has been postponed to Dec 11.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the court had set a new date to continue with the trial following the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the peninsula, except Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang, for four weeks from Nov 9 until Dec 6.

“We were informed of the new date through an email from the High Court deputy registrar last Nov 12,” he said through Whatsapp.

On the same date, the court will also hear the prosecution’s application to include an audio recording of the alleged conversation involving Rosmah and her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, as evidence in court.

The hearing was supposed to continue for four days this week, with former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is the fifth prosecution witness, scheduled to be called for cross-examination by the defence.

Rosmah, 69, is on trial on a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017. -Bernama