Rosmah’s appeal against conviction for corruption in solar project rescheduled to July 11

PUTRAJAYA: The hearing of Datin Rosmah Mansor’s appeal in the Court of Appeal against her conviction, 10-year imprisonment and RM970 million fine for corruption in connection with a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak has been rescheduled to July 11.

Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron set four days, from July 11 to 14 for the appeal hearing during the case management today.

Present during the proceeding were deputy public prosecutor Deepa Nair Thevaharan, representing the prosecution, while Rosmah was represented by lawyers Datuk Jagjit Singh and Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn, who confirmed the dates with the media, said the hearing dates, June 22 and 23, initially set last Dec 19 for the appeal hearing, had been vacated.

He said parties in the appeal were directed to file their respective submissions by June 9 and the reply submissions by June 23.

The final case management for the appeal is fixed on July 4, he added.

On Sept 1 last year, Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan found Rosmah guilty of three corruption charges involving RM1.25 billion in connection with a hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for each charge to be served concurrently which means she will only serve 10 years in jail. She was also fined RM970 million, in default 30 years in jail.

She was accused of one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The High Court, however, granted Rosmah a stay of execution of the imprisonment term and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal.

She is also appealing against the High Court’s decision in dismissing her application to disqualify Mohamed Zaini from hearing and deciding on her case.

In his judgment, Justice Mohamed Zaini held that Rosmah’s defence was just denial and that the RM6.5 million was indeed for her and that she received the money at her residence in Jalan Langgak Duta and Seri Perdana. - Bernama