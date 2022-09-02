Rosmah’s daughter: Court made right decision

PETALING JAYA: The High Court made the right decision in convicting Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor of corruption, says Azrene Ahmad, the daughter from Rosmah’s previous marriage.

Taking to Instagram, she also added that the court’s decision needed to be respected.

“Today (Sept 1), the court has arrived at yet another decision. To me, they arrived once again at the right decision. It is what it is; we need to respect it. Let the matter be exhausted until Federal Court if need be. We need to trust in the facts and our judiciary ability to arrive upon its judgment unencumbered and unafraid,“ she said.

She also pointed out that as a child, she can only keep her parents in her prayers and hope for the best even if she expects the worst.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court convicted Rosmah for corruption over the Sarawak rural school solar hybrid energy project and imposed 10 years’ jail and an RM970 million fine on her, with an additional 30 years’ prison time if she fails to pay the fine.