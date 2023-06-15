Rosmah’s passport returned to visit daughter in S’pore

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal here today allowed Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s (pix) application for the temporary release of her passport to enable her to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib and her family.

A three-judge panel led by Justice Datuk P. Ravinthran said since there was no objection by Deputy Public Prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn against the application, the court unanimously grant the order sought by the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Najib Abdul Razak.

“In view of there being no objection from the prosecution, this application is allowed,” said Justice Ravinthran who sat on the panel with Justices Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk Azman Abdullah.

Earlier, Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh said his client sought leave of the court for the release of her international passport to enable her to visit her daughter who now resides in Singapore after marrying a Kazakh, Daniyar Kessikbaye.

“We will give an undertaking to return her passport (to the court) within one week upon her return on July 7,” said Jagjit.

The lawyer also said Rosmah will return to the country before her solar hybrid case appeal which is scheduled to be heard in the Court of Appeal on July 11.

Rosmah filed the notice of motion on June 2 through Messrs Akberdin & Co, to enable her to travel abroad for four weeks from June 6 to July 7. Her passport is currently held by the court as part of her bail conditions in the solar hybrid case.

This is the third time Rosmah has been granted temporary custody of her international passport to go to Singapore, the first time being on Oct 15, 2021, to visit Nooryana who gave birth to her second child as well on March 21, to visit her daughter and her unwell grandson.

On Sept 1 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court found Rosmah guilty of three corruption charges involving RM1.25 billion in connection with a hybrid solar project for schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on each charge to be served concurrently, which means she will only serve 10 years in jail. She was also fined RM970 million, in default 30 years in jail.

The High Court, however, granted Rosmah a stay of execution of the prison sentence and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah’s appeal against her conviction, 10 years imprisonment and RM970 million fine for corruption involving the hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak is fixed for hearing at the Court of Appeal for four days beginning July 11. -Bernama