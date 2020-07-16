Rosmah’s trial vacated as her lawyer is unwell

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today vacated Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak as her defence counsel is unwell.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who is a former Federal Court judge, told reporters that lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader was unable to proceed with the cross-examination of the 16th prosecution witness, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah.

“He (Akberdin) is the lawyer who is tasked to cross-examine this witness, so we have no choice but not to object. He said that he can’t speak and unable to conduct the cross-examination.

“So the trial will continue on Aug 3,“ he said.

Earlier, both Sri Ram and Akberdin met the presiding judge, Mohamed Zaini Mazlan in chambers.

Rosmah, 68, clad in green baju kurung and scarf, who was in the courtroom, was later informed by her lawyer that today’s proceeding had been vacated.

Akberdin, when met by reporters, confirmed that he was not feeling well.

The wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017.

Rosmah was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification of RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. - Bernama