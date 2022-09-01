Rosmah sentenced to 10 years’ jail, fined RM970 million (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The High Court here today sentenced Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to a total of 30 years’ jail and RM970 million fine, in default 10 years’ jail, after finding her guilty on all three corruption charges involving a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was sentenced to 10 years’ jail on each count of the charges.

However, Rosmah will have to serve only 10 years in jail as Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ordered for all the jail sentences to run concurrently.

Rosmah was charged with one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin. - Bernama