Rosmah withdraws appeal to recuse judge from hearing her case

PUTRAJAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has withdrawn her appeal to recuse High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, who is now a Court of Appeal Judge, from hearing her money laundering and tax evasion case.

Based on the notice of discontinuance filed by Messrs Geethan Ram on March 1, Rosmah as the appellant withdrew the appeal which was filed through a notice of appeal dated April 29, 2022.

Following that, the appeal is deemed to have been dismissed as stipulated in Rule 73, Rules of the Court of Appeal 1994.

The hearing of the appeal of the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was scheduled for March 17 at the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, who represented Rosmah when contacted, confirmed the matter.

In November last year, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal postponed the hearing of Rosmah’s appeal because the court wanted the defence and prosecution to file further submissions on whether it had the jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Rosmah, 70, faces 12 charges of money laundering amounting to RM7,097,750 and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

The act was allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Jalan Ampang here, between Dec 4 2013 and June 8 2017 and at IRB, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, here from May 1 2014 to May 1 2018 .

Earlier, the High Court set 15 days starting on May 12 this year for the trial of Rosmah’s money laundering and tax evasion case.

On Sept 1 last year, Judge Mohamed Zaini who is now a Court of Appeal Judge found Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor guilty of all three charges of corruption related to a solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak and sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a fine RM970 million.

The court also ordered Rosmah to be imprisoned for 30 years if she failed to pay the fine. However, the High Court granted the application for a stay of execution of the prison sentence and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal. - Bernama