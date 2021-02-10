Rotarians help needy in Pudu area

PETALING JAYA: Keeping true to its tradition of helping those in need, the Rotary Club of Pudu stepped forward recently to provide help to those who require it, especially during these difficult times.

Rotary Club of Pudu president Chee Tack Kong told theSun that yesterday the club carried out an event that focused on underprivileged students in Kuala Lumpur.

“We distributed some financial aid for underprivileged primary school and secondary school students. One school in particular that received help from us was SRJK (T) San Peng where RM9,000 was donated to 30 students, with each receiving RM300. The money was given out so that they may use it to purchase school uniforms and essentials,” Chee said.

He added that the club also donated a total of RM70,000 to eight secondary schools.

“We also donated RM5,000 to three undergraduates. We gave this financial aid so that the underprivileged groups may have some of the burden relieved from their shoulders,” he said.

Chee said the club had more upcoming events that would help those in need.

“One of the many events planned is a project that will focus on assisting the homeless around Pudu, more specifically those around the area at Pudu wet market. This project will also include the underprivileged families around the area too. The estimated amount we are allocating for this project is RM20,000, with all targets getting an estimate of RM200 each.

“We did not want to announce the plans for this event on a big scale because we want to play our part in maintaining the SOPs set by the government. We intend to head over to the targeted area by ourselves and handle things accordingly, following every SOP closely to avoid cross contamination,” he said.

Another ongoing project is the club’s initiative to collect recycled clothes and consumable essentials for the Orang Asli community at Kampung Bertang 1 & 2 Raub, Pahang.

“We have been doing this for the past two years. This time it will be carried out on Feb 24. We welcome contributions like rice, salt, flour and so on. At the moment we have three lorries filled with wearable items such as shoes and clothes. Our next target is using the money we received from an anonymous donor and a few others to purchase consumable goods such as the items mentioned earlier. The Orang Asli people live simple lives and they do not ask for much so we just want to help them in a time of need,” Chee said.