Rotation system for schools in Sibu beginning tomorrow

SIBU: All primary and secondary schools in Sibu District will start a class rotation system starting tomorrow to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sarawak Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research, Dr Annuar Rapaee (pix) said the decision was made after taking into account the safety factors and congestion at schools.

“We want to reduce the number of students to be in school at one time. Last week, when the school session re-opened, all the students went and there was congestion,” he said in a statement posted on his social media site yesterday.

Annuar said under the rotation system, Year 4, 5 and 6 students will go to school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the pre-schoolers and those in Year 1, 2 and 3 will go to school on Tuesday and Thursday.

For secondary school students, those in Form 4 to 6 will attend school as usual every day, he said, adding that those in Remove Class and in Form 3 will go to school on the first and third week of the month.

He said the second and fourth week will be for Form 1 and 2 students to go to school.

On days the students are not required to go to school, Home-based Teaching and Learning session (PdPR) session will be conducted, he added.

Meanwhile, Annuar said a total of 223 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in Sibu town who could not sit for the examination recently due to Covid-19 will sit for the examination from April 6 to 23. - Bernama