Roti canai stall at Jalan Transfer closed for two weeks

GEORGE TOWN: A popular “roti canai” stall at Jalan Transfer here has been ordered to close for two weeks from today for failing to meet the hygienic standards set by the Health Ministry.

State Agro-Tech and Food Safety, Rural and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said the closure notice was issued in accordance with Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 to enable the stall owner to carry out cleaning work at the premises.

“The closure notice was issued by the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) of the Timur Laut Health District Office here after inspecting the stall at 10 am today,“ she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said the stall owner was also issued a RM500 compound for not providing clean surroundings for customers during the inspection.

It is learned that the inspection was conducted after a 53-second video recording of the unsatisfactory hygienic condition of the stall, as well as the stall workers not adhering to proper hygiene practices on handling food, went viral. - Bernama