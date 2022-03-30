Rough act against alleged thief lands two Prasarana employees in trouble

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana has launched an immediate investigation into a viral video on social media showing a man in the transportation company’s uniform assaulting a civilian at a convenience store yesterday.

Prasarana, an owner-operator in the public transportation sector, in a statement informed that it has not identified the date, time and location of the incident.

“(Prasarana) takes seriously the allegation that the perpetrator is a Prasarana staff based on the uniform worn in the video.

“It is believed that the incident occurred when the victim (assaulted) was arrested and accused of taking food items without paying at the convenience store,“ according to the statement.

According to Prasarana, an internal investigation is being carried out, and calls on the public who witnessed the incident or have more information on it to call 03-7885 2585 or email to suggest@rapidkl.com.my.

Prasarana asserted that the offender’s behaviour was contrary to Prasarana’s code of work ethic.

“In any situation, if further assistance is needed, it will be extended to the authorities,“ according to the statement.

Prasarana also apologised for the incident and assured that appropriate follow-up action would be taken to ensure such an incident would not be repeated.

Yesterday, a video spread on social media showed an alleged Prasarana staff beating a man believed to be a foreigner in a convenience store.

Based on the video, the victim was believed to have entered the convenience store and taken items without paying, which upset the staff. — Bernama

You can watch the video of the incident here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cbrx5WoBTdm/?utm_medium=copy_link