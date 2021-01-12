KUALA LUMPUR: The imposition of a second movement control order (MCO 2.0) is inevitable given the sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

While business groups and employee representatives worry about the economic impact and a further rise in unemployment, health experts have expressed relief that firm action will finally be taken to stem the spread of infection.

A total of 2,232 new cases were reported as of noon yesterday, bringing the national tally to 138,224 since the Covid-19 coronavirus first hit Malaysia in March last year.

A new daily record was set last Thursday when 3,207 cases were reported in a single day.

The daily tally has exceeded the 2,000 mark for several days already. Another new record was set last Friday when 16 patients succumbed to the infection, making it the highest single-day fatality count.

To prevent a full-scale escalation of infection, the government has imposed MCO 2.0 in the worst-hit states, namely Penang, Selangor, Malacca, Johor and Sabah as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

During this period, only five business sectors are allowed to operate as normal while workers in other sectors will be barred from going to the office.

Social activities involving mass gatherings such as weddings, conferences, religious parades including Thaipusam, meetings, seminars, courses and group sports are also not allowed.

The MCO will begin tomorrow and will last until Jan 26.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said that while the business community should support the move, the fate of businesses now hinges upon how much assistance the government can provide to employers.

He expressed hope that measures introduced in March last year, such as the Employment Retention Programme, Wages Subsidy Programme and loan moratorium for both employees and employers will be reintroduced.

“At the end of the day, human life is sacred and we must all come together to support what is right for the people and our nation,” Syed Hussain told theSun.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general Kamarul Bahrin Mansur said conditions would only worsen for several industries, even if the lockdown is to last only two weeks.

“We are most concerned about job losses. Many businesses are barely surviving as it is, and this will make things worse. The food and beverage sector will feel the full brunt of this lockdown, as only takeaways will be allowed after this,” he told theSun yesterday.

The unemployment rate shot up to 5.3% in May last year and has since declined to 3.38%, just marginally above the 3.30% recorded before the pandemic.

Kamarul said that MTUC had met Muhyiddin on Jan 7 to express its concern on the unemployment issue but he gave no indication that a second lockdown would be imminent.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr M. Subramaniam and virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh blamed the complacent attitude among Malaysians as the cause of the upsurge in infection leading to the need for another lockdown.

Subramaniam said Malaysians need to brace for an extended period under lockdown if the number of new infections continues to rise.

He said that while it is good that some recreational activities such as jogging are still allowed within stipulated standard operating procedures, heavier penalties should be imposed on those who continue to flout the rules.

Loh said a two-week lockdown may not be enough to curb the rapid spread of infection.

“Two weeks is not enough to reduce a four-digit record of infection to three or two digits, given that there may be many cases that have yet to be detected.”

In any case, Loh and Subrmaniam agreed that it is better late than never.