KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has announced Royal Caribbean International as the official cruise partner for the 2019 Matta Fair.

The cruise operator is offering a “buy one, get one free” offer at the fair.

“Matta fair visitors will have the opportunity to buy a variety of value-for-money packages from over 268 tourism companies, including cruise holiday packages,” said Matta exco member of cruises, Kenny Cheong today.

“Visitors can look forward to the Royal Caribbean’s ‘Buy 1, Get 1’ specials and many other deals for its three largest ships for Asia, including its brand-new cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas.

The company’s head of Asia sales, Josh Wan, said the ship will be launched on April 19.

“The Spectrum of the Seas can carry over 5,600 guests,“ he said.

“There will be a Sky Pad virtual reality bungee trampoline attraction, the Ultimate Family suite, a North Star capsule that takes riders 300ft above the ocean, skydiving and surfing simulators.”

The Matta Fair will be held at the Putra World Trade Centre from March 15 to 17 from 10am to 9pm. Admission is free for children aged below 12, while the entrance fee for adults is RM4.