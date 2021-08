GEORGE TOWN: The four-star Royal Chulan Penang hotel here will be converted into a low-risk Covid-19 treatment centre (PKRC) effective Sept 2, according to the Penang state executive councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy.

Yeoh Soon Hin (pix) said today that this would provide low-risk Covid-19 patients with another self-paid quarantine option.

“Prior to the transformation, the hotel operated as a quarantine hotel to house workers from factories. However, the surge in Covid-19 cases within Penang requires the urgent establishment of an additional PKRC,” he said in a statement.

Yeoh, who is also the Penang Centre of Medical Tourism (PMED) chairman, said Royal Chulan Penang is the second hotel in the state to serve as a PKRC, after Vouk Hotel Suites.

He said the hotels serving as PKRC are equipped with facilities to provide 24-hour medical assistance.

“We have been receiving overwhelming calls from Covid-19 patients who were concerned that they may infect colleagues or family members while undergoing self-quarantine at home,” he added.

Low-risk patients who are interested to undergo their self-quarantine at Royal Chulan Penang can visit MySafeQ for application, or contact the Penang Health Department (04-2175100) to arrange for self-quarantine in Vouk Hotel Suites. — Bernama