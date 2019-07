KUANTAN: The family members of three people who died in a fire here last Sunday received royal condolences and advice today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Hajah Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed their sympathy when Their Majesties visited the family of Sharifah Azlina Syed Kassim, 37, who perished in the fire in Sungai Isap 2 along with her two sons, Muhamad Haikal Hakimi Hairul, 11, and Mohamad Adam Daniel, seven.

Syarifah Azlina’s husband, Hairul Khalid, 38, her brother Syed Azman, 25, and his wife Norazilah Abdullah, 23, were badly injured.

The King and Queen went to the location of the razed houses and, before addressing the family members and other survivors of the fire, His Majesty invited everyone present to recite the Al-Fatihah for the dead.

“Actually, I’m speechless. This incident is most unfortunate, more so when it has taken the lives of three family members. I am very sad, I find it difficult to speak,” His Majesty began.

Meanwhile, Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Their Majesties’ visit reflects Sultan Abdullah’s concern for victims of disasters.

His Majesty set aside the time despite his busy daily schedule and the events and meetings related to the upcoming installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he said in a statement.

Ahmad Fadil said the first of the events in conjunction with the installation, namely the Yasin recital, Doa Selamat and Solat Hajat, will take place at the National Mosque tomorrow evening. — Bernama