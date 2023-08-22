Royal Malaysian Air Force strengthens ties during Indonesia visit

JAKARTA: Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix) paid a courtesy call on commander of Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono in East Jakarta on Monday.

The cordial discussion between them at TNI’s headquarters in Cilangkap encompassed bilateral defence cooperation, according to the TNI information centre.

Also present were the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) chief Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo and Subang Air Base RMAF commander Brigadier General Norazrin Shamsudin.

“The relationship between TNI and RMAF is currently progressing well with a strong and evolving closeness,” Yudo said.

This progression is clear through TNI’s participation in the Malindo Darsasa Joint Exercise in Pahang and TNI AU involvement in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023.

“In the future, both armed forces are committed to enhancing friendship as close kin,” he said.

Mohd Asghar Khan and Fadjar expressed their shared commitment to continuing joint exercises and officer exchanges to enhance both air forces’ capabilities during their meeting earlier.

TNI AU, in a separate statement, noted that the meeting strengthened the respectful relationship, deepens friendship ties and contributes to maintaining regional security and stability.

Mohd Asghar Khan also extended congratulations on Indonesia’s recent Independence Day celebration. -Bernama