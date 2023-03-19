Royal Military College students have great potential to lead key positions: Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Military College (MTD) students have great potential to lead key positions in the public and private sectors because not only they are equipped with the academic knowledge but also a high level of military discipline, says Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

He said the two years of training and the application of leadership values that are in line with the MTD’s motto of ‘Berkhidmat Memimpin (Served to Lead) could produce respected and admirable leaders.

“A high level of independence, the spirit of camaraderie and the ability to adapt well to the surroundings, are special qualities that cannot be obtained by their peers out there.

“I dare say that this is an extraordinary package that allows Putera MTD to be known as a credible human capital, as well as having great potential to lead key positions in both the public and private sectors,“ he said.

He said this while speaking at the MTD’s 2022 Annual Parade which saw 241 Form Five students graduating at Sungai Besi Camp Perdana here today.

As today is the beginning of their life, Affendi told the students to be prepared to face other unexpected challenges. - Bernama