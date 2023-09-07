Royal touch at Al-Sultan Abdullah OFAKLS Scholarship Fundraising Golf event

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah
graced and played in His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah OFAKLS Scholarship Fundraising Golf 2023 organised by the Old Frees Association Kuala Lumpur & Selangor (OFAKLS) at The Mines Resort & Golf Club here.
The event raised RM80,000 in funds for the OFAKLS Scholarship Fund with KR Group Berhad contributing RM50,000 at yesterday’s event.
The fund has already disbursed over RM200,000 in financial aid, since its inception in 2010 to support underprivileged, high achieving Penang Free School students to pursue a higher education. To date, 25 recipients have benefitted from the scholarship fund.
OFAKLS president and organising chairman of the event Ivan Ooi said: “We recognise the importance of education to address poverty while driving the country towards becoming a Knowledge-Based Economy. Thus, it is pivotal for us to continue supporting the endeavours of students who wish to further their education but lack the financial means.
“We are humbled and most grateful that His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to grace and play in this event in support of our cause.”
OFAKLS is the alumni for former students of Penang Free School, which was founded in 1816 and is recognised as the oldest English school in Southeast Asia.