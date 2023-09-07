Royal touch at Al-Sultan Abdullah OFAKLS Scholarship Fundraising Golf event

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah

graced and played in His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah OFAKLS Scholarship Fundraising Golf 2023 organised by the Old Frees Association Kuala Lumpur & Selangor (OFAKLS) at The Mines Resort & Golf Club here.

The event raised RM80,000 in funds for the OFAKLS Scholarship Fund with KR Group Berhad contributing RM50,000 at yesterday’s event.

The fund has already disbursed over RM200,000 in financial aid, since its inception in 2010 to support underprivileged, high achieving Penang Free School students to pursue a higher education. To date, 25 recipients have benefitted from the scholarship fund.