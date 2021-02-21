R&R in CMCO states to operate until 12 midnight - PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: All rest and service areas (R&R) along PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS)-operated highways in states that have been placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will now be opened until 12 midnight.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail, in a statement today said the operating hours for R&R in states that are subject to the Movement Control Order (MCO) would remain from 6am to 10pm.

“In line with the CMCO standard operating procedures, the revised operational hours and seating capacity will make it more convenient for highway customers who are travelling in groups to dine-in,” he said.

Azman said throughout the MCO and CMCO period, all surau and public restrooms at R&R and lay-bys would remain open for 24 hours adding that regular cleaning and sanitising would be conducted at the premises.

“PLUS advises customers to pre-order meals via the PLUS App or by visiting https://orderdisini.plus.com.my/ or PLUS Malaysia official Facebook page to get more information on the pre-order features.

“Customers are also encouraged to download the PLUS App that provides the latest traffic updates, live CCTV feeds at critical locations on the highway and an SOS button to request for assistance in the event of emergencies, to facilitate their journey,” he said. -Bernama