PUTRAJAYA: The Rest and Recreation (R&R) areas on all expressways, including the eateries and surau, are closed for public use for four days beginning tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said only the toilets at the R&R areas are allowed for use.

“Therefore, those travelling on long distance are advised to bring their own food as the food stalls are closed and the authorities will also be at all the R&R to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),“ he told the daily media conference here today.

For those travelling long distance, he said, they are allowed to stop in the R&R area, but to remain in their vehicles, adding that the fuel stations along the expressway would open from 6 am to midnight.

Prior to this, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has released a four-day interstate movement schedule for those who have applied to return home after being stranded at various locations following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) last March 18.



Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said for tomorrow’ interstate travel, it would only be for those who applied through the “Gerak Malaysia” application and involved those who were stranded in Kuala Lumpur to return to their respective states.

He said permission is also given to those living in Kuala Lumpur who want to fetch their children or family members who are stranded in their hometowns following the MCO.

“Tomorrow is specifically for the people who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur to return to their respective states, and for those who want to fetch their children or families who went back to their hometowns to stay with the grandparents for a holiday, but stranded there due to the MCO.

“If they want to stay for a day or two (when in the hometown), they can do so, but they have to inform the date of their return trip and to adhere to the travel schedule set by the police,” he added.

Through Gerak Malaysia, the police have set a four-day interstate movement, from tomorrow until Sunday, top allow those who stranded at various locations to return home.

It starts with those who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, to be followed by interstate movement from Perak, Johor and Kelantan, on Friday; from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang (on Saturday) and Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu (on Sunday). - Bernama