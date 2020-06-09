RTBA Malaysia welcomes social protection for novel occupation

KUALA LUMPUR: Retail and Trade Brands Advocacy Malaysia Chapter (RTBA Malaysia) is appreciative of the Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Saravanan Murugan’s efforts to provide social protection to freelancers and those who are involved in the gig economy.

“The minister’s call is spot on and timely as many Malaysians have lost their jobs or have been impacted by pay cuts following the Covid19 crisis. The gig economy presents a viable source of income and perhaps, another tangible career path,” said RTBA Malaysia Managing Director Datuk Fazli Nordin said today.

RTBA Malaysia is part of an international advocacy group that promotes positive regulatory and taxation solutions that can benefit retail trade and supply chains.

“From an international perspective, the gig economy or novel occupations are on the rise as a result of the burgeoning Internet economy,” Fazli said.

“Industries from e-commerce to e-hailing services have opened the doors towards innovative ways of working. Traditional 9-to-5 jobs are not only becoming obsolete but growing more unpopular.”

The World Bank estimated about 26% of Malaysian workforce are freelancers and this number is expected to grow further. Employers, especially in the retail and services sector, must be ready to adapt to this new norm, Fazli said.

“Simultaneously, innovative government policy and regulations must be put in place to take advantage of this trend in order to create new job avenues and provide the necessary safeguards for gig-oriented employees,” he added.

In addition to protection by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), RTBA Malaysia also recommends reviewing current labour laws to further protect gig workers, providing channels to upskill gig workers from a mindset and skill-set perspective and enhancing education efforts to encourage employers to embrace the gig future.

The RTBA Malaysia Chapter is the subdivision of RTBA, headquartered in Victoria, Australia. It is a coalition of business, retailers and trademark holders working to protect the retail and supplier industries in the Asia-Pacific region from the impact of criminal conduct. RTBA’s focus is to unite, mobilise and advocate for effective change in regulatory, financial and taxation issues affecting the supply chain.