RTD, APAD offer 70% Merdeka month discount on summonses

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with National Day, the Transport Ministry is offering a 70% discount on all summonses issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Land Public Transport Agency (Apad).

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today that the month-long discount offer begins on Aug 1 and ends on Aug 31.

He said the discount is for all summonses issued for offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act (Act 334), Land Public Transport Act (Act 715) and all orders under the laws including blacklisted cases.

Wee said the 70% discount is based on the current statutory summons rates of the agencies.

He said the discount is effective at all JPJ offices, Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) and all other payment channels such JPJ kiosks, JPJ Mobile and at online portal mySikap.

Wee said those who are blacklisted are required to visit any JPJ office to sort out documentation on the matter before being allowed to make the discounted payment.