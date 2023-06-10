RTD: Comply with window tinting regulations

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) reminded owners of private vehicles to comply with the regulations on the use of tinted windows set out in the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules 1991 (Amendment 2019).

The regulation on the use of tinted windows based on the percentage of permissible visible light transmission (VLT) is 70 per cent for the front windscreen, 50 per cent for front side windows and 30 per cent for rear side windows and rear screen.

According to RTD, any vehicle owner who fails to comply with the window tinting regulations can be fined not more than RM2,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding six months; in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined not more than RM4,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding 12 months, or both.

In a statement today, RTD said that individuals can apply for a permit to use tinted windows for safety or health reasons by submitting an application by post or through the RTD portal at www.jpj.gov.my .

“Until the permit is approved, any individual must comply with the regulations currently in force,“ RTD said. RTD said a total of 108,428 notices for tinted windows violations have been issued since 2019.

“RTD will not compromise and will take strict action against drivers or vehicle owners who do not comply with the rules on the use of tinted mirrors,“ it said. -Bernama