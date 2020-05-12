RTD counters to operate seven days a week

PUTRAJAYA: Road Transport Department (RTD) counters will soon operate seven days a week to overcome a transaction backlog in the quickest time possible as well as to prevent overcrowding.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said RTD counters in Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu will operate throughout the week beginning May 15 followed by the other states from May 16.

“This seven-day operation will continue until a notice order is issued for it to be stopped. However, it does not apply for public holidays,” he said in a statement, here today.

Wee said operation hours for Saturdays and Sundays/Fridays are from 8am to 1pm, with only e-payment transactions accepted.

Meanwhile, Wee said all RTD counters will reopen counter services in phases beginning May 13 after they had been closed since March 20, following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Wee said from May 13, RTD counters nationwide will allow transactions for three services, and they include the issuance of Vehicle Ownership Certificates (VOC) and first-time transfer of vehicle ownership and new registrations.

The other two services are biometric verification of new owners (buyers) for voluntary change of ownership (private vehicles) and international driving licence applications.

Wee said the reopening of RTD counters was in line with the government’s decision to restart the economy under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). - Bernama