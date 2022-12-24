RTD data to determine targeted subsidies

JOHOR BAHRU: The database from the Road Transport Department (RTD) is one of the elements that the government will use in identifying targeted subsidy recipients involving petrol.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the ministry had discussed the matter with the Ministry of Finance, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and RTD.

“So in terms of the data (targeted subsidy), it is almost complete for us to forward it to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) on how we can implement this targeted subsidy,“ he told reporters after visiting the People’s Housing Project ( PPR) Melana Indah, Phase 1, here, today.

He said the JPJ database, for example, can be used for RON95 petrol subsidies since the government can identify those who are eligible to receive subsidies based on the horsepower of the vehicle they own.

Salahuddin added that the proposed paper on targeted subsidies had been presented during the meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) chaired by the Prime Minister last Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has given instructions for the matter (targeted subsidy mechanism) to be studied. But for the time being the government is still continuing the existing policy which is that we do not withdraw (subsidies) or increase any tariffs that we feel could burden the people.

“So the policy will continue until the Cabinet decides on that (targeted subsidy) later,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin, who is also Pulai MP, said the ministry had identified small and medium-sized industrial entrepreneurs (SMEs) as among the groups that buy subsidised cooking oil.

“...we will find a way on how the entrepreneurs in the B40 category can also use this subsidised (cooking) oil,“ he said.

Salahuddin also reminded the KPDN enforcement officers to go easy on minor offences committed by small traders and hawkers while also giving advice and guidance to them.

“This is important for us to respond to the Prime Minister’s call for these small hawkers to be given attention. They need to recover from the economic and post-COVID-19 crisis,“ he said. - Bernama