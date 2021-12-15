RTD extends discount offer to Dec 31

PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has followed the police in extending its 80% discount offer on summonses until Dec 31.

The RTD said the discount, which was initially offered between Dec 9 and yesterday, will be for all summonses issued by the department except for those that have gone to court or issued arrest warrants.

The department said offenders who are blacklisted will also enjoy the discount but are required to personally be present at any RTD branch to process certain documentation.

The RTD said since the launch of the discount offer under the 100-day Malaysian Family Aspiration programme, over RM4.1 million was collected in 81,146 transactions nationwide.

The department said the public may settle their fines at all RTD branches and its agents between 8am and 5pm daily.

On Sunday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani announced that the police were extending the discount offer until Dec 31 to ensure all those who have unpaid traffic summonses have the opportunity to settle their fines without overcrowding and compromising the safety measures of the pandemic.

He said more than 2.3 million traffic summonses worth RM109 million were settled by the public as of Sunday.