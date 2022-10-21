RTD issues 239 notices, nabs 52 foreigners at KL wholesale market

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 239 notices and arrested 52 foreigners for various offences in an operation codenamed, ‘Op Pewa’, at the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market yesterday.

Its deputy director, Zulkifly Ismail said the operation involving 72 enforcement officers along with seven officers from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department started at 7 am.

He said the offences included having no driver’s licence, no goods vehicle licence and expired vehicle insurance.

“During the two-hour operation, 58 vehicles were seized, comprising eight lorries, 12 vans, 25 motorcycles, six forklifts and seven tricycles for further action,“ he told reporters when met at the operation location.

Zulkifly said all those arrested comprised 16 Bangladeshis, Myanmar (28), Indonesians (six) and Indian nationals (two) aged between 30 and 50 who were found not having valid travel documents. They were then handed over to the Immigration authority.

He added that in the operation, other commercial vehicles such as forklifts, lorries and more were also inspected to detect foreign drivers who did not have a licence and driving modified vehicles. - Bernama