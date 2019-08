KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 418 notices were issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD) for various traffic offences in an integrated operation conducted here last night.

Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur RTD director Ismail Mohd Zawawi said the four-hour operation began at 8pm involving 42 officers and personnel from relevant agencies.

“A total of 956 vehicles were inspected during the operation, and 418 notices were issued, including 196 expired road tax, 112 driving without valid licence and 83 dark screen-related offences.

“During this operation, we also seized eight vehicles for various offences which are liable for a fine of up to RM2,000 under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987, if found guilty,” he said after the operation at the Sentul Pasar Toll Plaza here.

Ismail said there were many road users who still did not understand the rules in using dark screens that were enforced in May.

“Vehicles registered and used for public transport as well as transporting goods, the visible light transmittance cannot be less than 70%.

“Any individual can apply in darker screens and each application will cost RM5,000,” he said. — Bernama