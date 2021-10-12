RTD launches nationwide ops against p-hailing riders

PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has launched a special operation nationwide to address the high number of traffic offences and accident rates involving p-hailing riders.

Selangor RTD director Nazli Md Taib said today that between 2019 and August this year there were 451 road accident cases involving p-hailing riders nationwide.

He said there were 72 fatalities while 379 riders suffered serious or light injuries.

“The accident cases are very high especially in Selangor. A high number of these riders are also breaking traffic laws. In our month-long operation we will take action against these offenders and also advise them on traffic safety,“ he said during an operation at the Federal Highway near Seri Setia, Sungai Way here at noon today.

Nazli said since the operation was launched on Friday, 321 summonses were issued.

He said beating traffic lights and going against traffic topped the list of offences.

Nazli said many riders were also caught riding their machines without a driving license and insurance coverage.

“We are puzzled at how the p-hailing companies allowed their riders to operate without a driving license. We will investigate this to find out,“ he said

He said other offences committed by the riders are using their cellphones while riding and failure to ride without a helmet.

Nazli also said that p-hailing companies were ignoring the welfare of their riders by not providing them with safety vests.

“These riders make money for the companies but their welfare and safety is overlooked. While the company provides the riders with bags to carry parcels, they are not given safety vests,“ he said.

The RTD operation which will be assisted by police will be carried out until Nov 7.