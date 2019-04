KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has detained nine illegal taxi touts at Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) in Bandar Tasik Selatan recently.

Kuala Lumpur RTD director Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi said the nine men were detained in the 10-day operation from the beginning of the month to April 10.

“The suspects were charging customers at least RM30 in taxi fare,” he said. “The touts may face hefty fines of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment not more than five years or both under Section 205 of the Land Transport Act. Their modus operandi is by targetting bus passengers who have just arrived at the terminal.”

Ismail Mohd was speaking at the state-level RTD Day celebrations at the Kuala Lumpur RTD headquarters today.

He said his enforcement personnel who conducted the operation also believe that touts usually operate between 4am and 7am.

Meanwhile, 75 vehicles including BMW and Mercedes Benz, 28 motorcycles, two lorries and a van would be auctioned off at RTD’s headquarters on Jalan Genting Klang on April 30.

“The auctioning process will take place from 9am onwards. Most of the vehicles to be auctioned are cloned vehicles,” he said.

Ismail Mohd added that only licensed scrap metal operators are allowed to bid for the vehicles that must be scrapped.

He said scrap metal operators are advised to bring their equipment and disassemble the vehicles at the RTD office as required space will be prepared for them to do so.