RTD officer killed in crash while chasing biker

KUALA LUMPUR: A Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officer in pursuit of a traffic offender was killed when he fell off his motorcycle at Km 13, Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) early today.

The RTD identified the 30-year-old victim as Muhammad Azizi Azizan who died on the spot after falling off his machine and being hit by a car at about 9.30am.

Muhammad Azizi who was attached to the motorcycle enforcement unit (UPB) of the Kuala Lumpur RTD was earlier involved in an operation by his department on motorcyclists.

It is learnt that he had chased an errant biker on his motorcycle when he lost control of his machine.

He suffered serious head injuries and his body was sent to the Selayang Hospital for a post mortem.

In a posting in its official Facebook account, the RTD extended its condolences to the deceased’s family.