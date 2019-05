KUALA TERENGGANU: Twenty-six Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel will disguise as express bus passengers in Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) conducted from yesterday until June 13.

Its director, Zulkarnain Yasin said during the operation, four RTD personnel would be deployed daily as undercover passengers to travel to two different destinations on a round trip.

“I have to warn the express bus drivers to be careful and alert because we will be mobilising our staff (in the buses) to monitor your driving to ensure the safety of the public.

“Stern action will be taken against errant drivers for committing traffic offences such as beating the traffic lights, overtaking at double lines and using handphones while driving,” he told a media conference after launching Ops HRA at Kuala Terengganu City Council bus terminal here last night.

Earlier, Zulkarnain said RTD has conducted a check via the system on 10 companies involving 135 buses and 254 drivers.

On checking, three drivers were found to have unpaid outstanding summonses and they have been blacklisted and banned from ferrying passengers, he said.

“We also conducted checks on 91 main bus depots nationwide and five buses were not allowed to operate due to cracked glass mirror and the tyres have not met the standard requirements.

“Throughout Ops HRA, 270 officers and personnel would be deployed to monitor road traffic offences and to provide better service to the public,” added Zulkarnain. — Bernama