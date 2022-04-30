RTD personnel to go undercover as passengers on express buses

KUALA LUMPUR: Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel will disguise themselves as express bus passengers in a special operation in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

RTD senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan (pix) said personnel in plain clothes would be stationed randomly in an express bus to ensure the bus driver adhered to traffic regulations.

“If the drivers commit any offence, our officers will issue them the summons on the spot upon reaching the destination,“ he told reporters after inspecting express buses at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan here last night.

He said RTD inspected more than 217 buses at terminals nationwide and slammed the brakes on 11 buses which were not roadworthy. — Bernama